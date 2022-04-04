Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MRTN. Stephens lifted their price objective on Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 1st.

Shares of Marten Transport stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $16.81. 3,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,505. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $19.94.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $266.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $59,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $116,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,324 shares of company stock worth $526,179 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marten Transport (Get Rating)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

