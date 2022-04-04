Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Neogen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

NEOG traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,830. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.52 and a beta of 0.52. Neogen has a 52-week low of $29.71 and a 52-week high of $48.85.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Neogen had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Neogen will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neogen news, insider Douglas Edward Jones acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Neogen by 372.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Neogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

