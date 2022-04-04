MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of MYR Group stock traded down $2.03 on Thursday, hitting $93.21. 69 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,748. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.99. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $67.89 and a 52 week high of $121.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in MYR Group by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 540,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,754,000 after acquiring an additional 206,990 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,483,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,380,000 after purchasing an additional 108,411 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 184.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 76,779 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in MYR Group by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,194,000 after acquiring an additional 71,010 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

