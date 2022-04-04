Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MRCC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Monroe Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monroe Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,481. Monroe Capital has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $236.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 60.30% and a return on equity of 9.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 58,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 28,223 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.