Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Invests $253,000 in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 216.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000.

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,874,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,297. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $63.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average of $61.05.

