Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.13 Million in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $846,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 119,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 537,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,710,000 after purchasing an additional 16,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 812,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,192,000 after buying an additional 16,235 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $82.15 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.79. The stock has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

