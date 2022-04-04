AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stake Increased by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,732,000 after acquiring an additional 444,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,026,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in AutoZone by 0.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,475,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,761,000 after purchasing an additional 60,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 271,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,057.21.

NYSE:AZO traded down $70.07 on Monday, hitting $1,974.51. 214,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,090. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,937.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,892.82. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,367.96 and a 52 week high of $2,110.00. The company has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,167 shares of company stock worth $6,313,171. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

