Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Position Decreased by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sysco were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 7,221 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $613,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,382 shares of company stock worth $9,513,621. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. CL King initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.91. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

