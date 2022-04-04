Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases New Shares in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,062,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 637,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $127,016,000 after purchasing an additional 38,835 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,734,000 after purchasing an additional 130,708 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 360,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,374,000 after purchasing an additional 78,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,723,000 after purchasing an additional 180,904 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MUSA traded up $1.95 on Monday, hitting $203.04. The company had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,143. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.01. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.56 and a 1 year high of $203.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 50.07%. Murphy USA’s revenue was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.73%.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $523,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

