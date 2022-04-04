Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

FOXF traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.24. 819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,854. Fox Factory has a one year low of $93.42 and a one year high of $190.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.54.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $58,325,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $40,003,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after acquiring an additional 146,077 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,707,000 after acquiring an additional 87,547 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

