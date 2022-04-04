First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FFWM. Stephens began coverage on First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Foundation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.75.

FFWM stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.83. The company had a trading volume of 514 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,105. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.23. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $75.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other news, Director Diane M. Rubin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $26,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in First Foundation by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

