First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank's stock.

FNLC traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 673 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,854. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $36.80.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 37.60% and a return on equity of 15.32%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNLC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new position in First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,610,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in First Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in First Bancorp by 27.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.87% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

