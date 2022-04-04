Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Fiserv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.10.

Shares of FISV traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,006,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fiserv by 87.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,264,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,095 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.4% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 17.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

