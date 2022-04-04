First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First of Long Island from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

First of Long Island stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,168. The stock has a market cap of $456.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.35. First of Long Island has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $23.98.

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $30.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,838,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,702,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 109,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

