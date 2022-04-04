First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an in-line rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $140.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of First Solar from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.67.

NASDAQ FSLR traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.46. 320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,114. First Solar has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.36.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.98 million. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $42,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $241,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,492 shares of company stock worth $648,497. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in First Solar by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,495 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $197,428,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

