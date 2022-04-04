GameCredits (GAME) Market Capitalization Achieves $17.09 Million

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. GameCredits has a total market cap of $17.09 million and $164,998.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GameCredits has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0936 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.98 or 0.00270798 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00012873 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001474 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001408 BTC.

About GameCredits

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,542,908 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GAMEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.