Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 337 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $229.19. The stock had a trading volume of 25,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,187,232. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $207.00 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

