Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Omnicell by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 79,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after acquiring an additional 11,258 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,786,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

OMCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.71.

OMCL traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,813. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.70, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.35. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.81 and a 52-week high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.07 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

