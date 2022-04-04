Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Takes Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,579,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,942,000 after acquiring an additional 195,439 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

OTIS traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.28. 2,591,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,972,414. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

