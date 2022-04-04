Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Shares of INGXF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.87. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,262. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 0.41. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

