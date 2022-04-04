Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Beer from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Beer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen raised Boston Beer from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $719.53.

SAM stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $392.06. 165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,735. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $342.74 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $395.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 379.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($3.36). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Boston Beer by 29.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Boston Beer by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Boston Beer by 115.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,359,000 after purchasing an additional 46,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Boston Beer by 22.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

