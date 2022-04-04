Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Brian Edward Davis Sells 1,000 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $26,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Edward Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Brian Edward Davis sold 13 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $312.65.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Brian Edward Davis sold 251 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $6,034.04.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Brian Edward Davis sold 749 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $18,035.92.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $26,420.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,100 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $33,297.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $28,930.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $26,290.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $25,390.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $26,090.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $28,000.00.

NASDAQ:SNCY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,529. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average of $28.38.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $172.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.24 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 20,769 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 25,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.22.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

