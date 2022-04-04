StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.34.

RY traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.75. The company had a trading volume of 20,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,329. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.35. The company has a market cap of $156.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $91.14 and a 1 year high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.944 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

