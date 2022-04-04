The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Insider Sells $391,083.84 in Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total transaction of $391,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SAM traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $392.06. 165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,735. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $462.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 379.76 and a beta of 0.82. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $342.74 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($3.36). The business had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 0.69%. Boston Beer’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 1,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 5,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $719.53.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

