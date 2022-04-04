StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RPT Realty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.20.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.68. 6,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,511. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.54.

RPT Realty ( NYSE:RPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). RPT Realty had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 451,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 64,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,543,000 after purchasing an additional 225,928 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 347,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 185,091 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.