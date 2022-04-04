RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $352.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $300.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $264.05.

Shares of RNG stock traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.30. 2,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,829. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.82. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $98.91 and a 12-month high of $337.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in RingCentral by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth $637,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in RingCentral by 843.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in RingCentral by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 41,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

