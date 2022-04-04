Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 108.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

NASDAQ REPL traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,825. The company has a current ratio of 23.39, a quick ratio of 23.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $883.30 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.03. Replimune Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22.

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $254,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 455.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 306.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

