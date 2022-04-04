Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $240.05.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $253.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.13. The company has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

In related news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 3,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total transaction of $922,154.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total value of $343,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 485.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

