Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Shares Gap Up to $53.93

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $53.93, but opened at $55.41. Century Communities shares last traded at $54.23, with a volume of 130 shares changing hands.

CCS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.60.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 5.49%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Century Communities by 23.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Century Communities by 15.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Century Communities by 57.1% in the third quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Century Communities by 27.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 22,411 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Century Communities by 81.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

