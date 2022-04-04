Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Hits New 12-Month High at $96.93

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$96.93 and last traded at C$96.20, with a volume of 5683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$94.66.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$62.50 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a C$57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.52.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$72.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.11.

In related news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.40, for a total value of C$222,801.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$715,946.65. Also, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.40, for a total transaction of C$318,343.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,398,999.51. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,104.

About Precision Drilling (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

