Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $9.98

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.98, but opened at $10.51. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 2,898 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DADA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.41.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.00.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.67). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DADA. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the third quarter worth $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dada Nexus by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

