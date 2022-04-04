SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Gap Up to $121.10

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $121.10, but opened at $124.96. SEA shares last traded at $125.47, with a volume of 2,012 shares.

SE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $265.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.60.

Get SEA alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The company’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in SEA by 78.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,612,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SEA by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,869,621 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,984,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,383 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in SEA by 64.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,240,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $483,171,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SEA by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,612 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $571,269,000 after acquiring an additional 986,765 shares during the period. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SEA (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.