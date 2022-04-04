Reviewing Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) & Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) and Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Allegion and Vivint Smart Home, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegion 0 4 5 0 2.56 Vivint Smart Home 0 2 3 0 2.60

Allegion presently has a consensus price target of $147.67, suggesting a potential upside of 32.41%. Vivint Smart Home has a consensus price target of $16.40, suggesting a potential upside of 151.92%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than Allegion.

Profitability

This table compares Allegion and Vivint Smart Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegion 16.84% 59.62% 15.42% Vivint Smart Home -20.77% N/A -10.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.4% of Allegion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Allegion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Allegion has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allegion and Vivint Smart Home’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegion $2.87 billion 3.43 $483.00 million $5.34 20.88 Vivint Smart Home $1.48 billion 0.92 -$305.55 million ($1.72) -3.78

Allegion has higher revenue and earnings than Vivint Smart Home. Vivint Smart Home is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Allegion beats Vivint Smart Home on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allegion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories. The company sells its products and solutions to end-users in commercial, institutional, and residential facilities, including education, healthcare, government, hospitality, commercial office, and single and multi-family residential markets under the CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin brands. It sells its products and solutions through distribution and retail channels, such as specialty distribution, e-commerce, and wholesalers, as well as through various retail channels comprising do-it-yourself home improvement centers, on-line and e-commerce platforms, and small specialty showroom outlets. Allegion plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home. It also offers other devices, including control panel, door and window sensors, security cameras and smoke alarms, door locks, motion sensors, glass break detectors, key fobs, emergency pendants, carbon monoxide detectors, fire, flood, and burglary sensors. The company's solutions enable subscribers to interact their connected home with voice or mobile device, including front door, viewing live and recorded video inside and outside homes; and control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors, as well as managing movement of families, friends, and visitors. As of March 31, 2021, its smart home platform had approximately 1.9 million subscribers and managed approximately 26 million in-home devices. It markets its products through direct-to-home and inside sales channels. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

