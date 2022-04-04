Zacks: Analysts Expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Will Post Earnings of $3.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) will announce $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.91 and the highest is $3.27. Winnebago Industries reported earnings per share of $2.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year earnings of $12.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $13.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $10.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. CL King upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.08. 744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.79. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $51.94 and a 1-year high of $85.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

