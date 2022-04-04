Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $343,000 in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,632 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,399 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,901 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,073. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.07 and a 12-month high of $144.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.70 and its 200 day moving average is $97.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.43. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

