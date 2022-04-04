StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.75.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $46.96. 229,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,890. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $790,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,537,000. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 167,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 20,402 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 614,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,861,000 after purchasing an additional 279,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

