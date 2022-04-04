Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Trims Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Truist Financial by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Stephens upped their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.04. 35,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,747,336. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $51.87 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

