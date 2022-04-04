Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 478,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,565,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 746,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,246,000 after purchasing an additional 34,597 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLIO Financial Planning bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,405,000.

BND stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.15. 307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,695,030. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.59. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.61 and a 12 month high of $87.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%.

