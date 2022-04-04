Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Covey from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE:FC traded up $1.94 on Thursday, hitting $47.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,317. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.07. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $52.52. The company has a market capitalization of $674.25 million, a PE ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 8.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,674,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 133.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 139.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 41,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

