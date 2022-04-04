Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Barclays cut Foot Locker from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Foot Locker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair upgraded Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.83.

Shares of NYSE FL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,957. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,008,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,160 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Foot Locker by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,742 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

