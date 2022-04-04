First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush downgraded First Horizon from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Horizon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Horizon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Horizon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut First Horizon from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.63.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Shares of FHN stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $23.55. 421,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,000,427. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.18. First Horizon has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $24.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. The business had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,144,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,647,000 after purchasing an additional 32,421 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 53,475 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.