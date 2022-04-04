Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) to Strong-Buy

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $98.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.31% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimate for Steel Dynamics for the first quarter of 2022 have been going up over the past month. The company is expected to gain from acquisitions as well as strong liquidity and efforts to expand capacity. The acquisitions of Heartland and United Steel Supply have boosted Steel Dynamics' shipping capabilities. The buyout of Zimmer will also support its raw material procurement strategy at its Texas flat roll steel mill. Steel Dynamics will also benefit from its investments to beef up capacity and upgrade facilities. The company is executing a number of projects that should add to capacity and boost profitability. The electric-arc-furnace (EAF) flat roll steel mill will strengthen its steelmaking capacity and value-added product capability. The company also has adequate liquidity to meet its short-term debt obligation.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

STLD traded up $1.56 on Monday, reaching $84.99. 2,030,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,341. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.10 and its 200-day moving average is $64.83. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.41. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $49.53 and a twelve month high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,425,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,789,000 after buying an additional 67,683 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 19.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,907,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,579,000 after purchasing an additional 310,252 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 325.0% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 16,892 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 216,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

