Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $50.51 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.0% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $50,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock opened at $301.89 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.40 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, OTR Global raised Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.83.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.