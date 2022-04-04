Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 929 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.83.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $301.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.40 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $335.12 and a 200 day moving average of $361.92.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

