Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 17,699 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 29,950 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $185.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.50 and a 200-day moving average of $163.29. The company has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.70. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $144.44 and a one year high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.31.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

