Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $536,000 in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Hologic by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $76.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.97.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

