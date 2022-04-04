11,740 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Acquired by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 233.5% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 282,802 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $71,868,000 after acquiring an additional 23,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com stock opened at $212.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $184.44 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.44.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.02, for a total value of $496,846.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,657 shares of company stock worth $27,638,382 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

