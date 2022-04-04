Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Takes $345,000 Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,512 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 96,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,263,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,042,000 after purchasing an additional 95,349 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 421.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 981,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 793,100 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 560.7% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 113,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 96,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,404,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,399,000 after buying an additional 51,044 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

NYSE:LUMN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,705,325. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

