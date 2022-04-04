Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $375,000 in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,109,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,357,575,000 after purchasing an additional 979,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,755,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,507,992,000 after purchasing an additional 169,097 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,984 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $655,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $579,666,000 after purchasing an additional 115,255 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

NYSE IFF traded up $3.00 on Monday, reaching $134.33. The company had a trading volume of 85,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.62 and its 200-day moving average is $138.91.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.