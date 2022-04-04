Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

State Bank of India stock remained flat at $$72.14 during midday trading on Monday. State Bank of India has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $72.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.26.

State Bank of India Company Profile

State Bank of India provides various banking products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, corporates, public bodies, and institutional customers in India and internationally. The company operates through Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business segments.

